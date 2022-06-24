LONG ISLAND DEFENDS ADRIAN: FNM Assoc. tells embattled MP to “stand tall”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement’s (FNM) Long Island Association has placed its full support behind corruption-accused MP Adrian Gibson, refuting murmurings the constituency is in a “dilemma” over the allegations levied against him.

In its letter, the association said it sought to clarify “misconceived notes and proposed petitions circulating on social media”.

“The notes and petition are not from the FNM Constituency Office. The Long Island constituency and constituents are not in a dilemma,” it read.

“Mr Adrian Gibson is our duly elected Free National Movement Member of Parliament, elected September 16th, 2021, for five years or until the House of Assembly is dissolved.”

Gibson faces some 56 charges stemming from an investigation into alleged fraudulent activity at the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC), where he served as executive chairman under the former administration.

He was charged in a Magistrate’s Court on June 13, sparking widespread speculation over whether he would resign from his seat ahead of the trial, which will proceed via a voluntary bill of indictment on September 14.

The Long Island MP told Eyewitness News he does not plan to resign.

The association letter continued: “Being charged in court does not warrant a resignation from Parliament as the MP is innocent until proven guilty.

“It is a criminal offence to pretend you are someone who you are not.

“There is only one Long Island Constituency Office and any unauthorized person submitting information under the constituency name and banner is involving themselves in a criminal act.”

The letter added: “Petitions did not put the MP in and sure can’t take him out. MP, we got your back. Stand tall.”

Gibson was charged alongside six other defendants, including Tanya Demeritte, Rashae Gibson, Joann Knowles, Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Elwood Donaldson Jr.

Gibson faces charges of bribery, conspiracy to commit bribery, receiving and money laundering connected to contracts Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration received during his tenure as chairman of WSC.

His bail was set at $150,000 with one to two sureties with signing conditions to present at a police station every Friday by 7pm.