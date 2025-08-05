Long-awaited Contractors Board could be appointed this month, says association president

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The long-anticipated appointment of the Contractors Board could become a reality before the end of August, according to Leonard Sands, president of the Bahamian Contractors Association (BCA), following what he described as a recent “positive and productive” meeting with Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Sands said the Prime Minister acknowledged the importance of bringing the board into force under the Construction Contractors Act, and committed to appointing its members this month.

“We expressed our concerns about the Construction Contractors Act and about the appointment of the board,” said Sands. “The Prime Minister acknowledged that the board appointment is important. He indicated that the board should be appointed this month. He’s waiting on a communication from us with respect to the membership, and will make the appointment based on our recommendations.”

The appointment of the Contractors Board is seen as a critical next step in fully implementing the Construction Contractors Act, which seeks to bring greater structure, accountability, and professional standards to the construction industry. The Construction Contractors Bill was passed in 2016; however, the Contractors Board, which is essential for overseeing the licensing and certification of contractors according to their capabilities and specific scope of work, has yet to be appointed.

Sands also addressed concerns around work permits in the sector, noting that while it is not a “major issue,” there are lingering questions about how permits are being renewed—particularly in areas where Bahamians have already been trained to take over specialised roles.

“The Ministry of Immigration seems to have a good handle on where decisions need to be made,” he said. “There’s a small concern about existing work permits being renewed over and over. If a foreign contractor has trained a Bahamian to take over a job, why are we still renewing that work permit? That’s a question we need to keep asking if we’re serious about integrating Bahamians fully into the construction workforce.”

Still, Sands acknowledged the need for specialised foreign expertise in certain technical areas and supports a balanced approach that includes training and transfer of knowledge to Bahamian professionals.

“The association understands there are some technical skills Bahamians may not yet possess, and work permits are needed in those areas to help train our people and meet project demands,” he said. “But where Bahamians have been trained, there should be a natural transition,” said Sands.