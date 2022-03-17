LOCK THEM OUT: Ingraham recommends closing ports, airports to Russian entities

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said yesterday that as a part of The Bahamas’ sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, it ought to close its ports and airports to Russian entities

He was responding to questions from the media on The Bahamas banning all certified financial institutions from doing business with 121 Russian entities and individuals.

“Just as the western world has done in terms of shipping, in terms of banking, in terms of whatever other transactions, just like night follows day, I can’t imagine us dragging our feet on it either,” Ingraham said at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I noted the prime minister’s comment when he came to CARICOM as to what CARICOM said, but that can’t be The Bahamas’ position.

“It is not in our interest to be other than supportive.”

Asked if he was suggesting The Bahamas should close its ports, Ingraham said: “Yes, yes, yes.”

He was also asked if The Bahamas ought to take more aggressive steps.

“Well, I think the same thing applies to our skies, the air, our seats for boats and what not; stopping at our port, yes,” Ingraham said.

“I can’t say the waters because international waters are international waters, but in terms of our ports, you’ve got to pass through The Bahamas, [but] I can’t say you can’t pass at all,” Ingraham said.

“I can’t say you can’t fly; you’re not supposed to land around here.

“In any event, the American control our airspace now, so that’s another issue.”

Prior to the implementation of the sanctions, Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell said countries have to choose which side they are on and that The Bahamas’ position would be largely influenced by its relationship with the US and the European Union, which have both imposed sweeping economic sanctions on Russia.

The Bahamas voted along with 140 other United Nations member states demanding that Russia withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a special military operation.

As more western sanctions take hold, Russia has experienced empty shelves in food stores, closed restaurants and retail chains

The International Court of Justice ruled in favor of Ukraine and has ordered Russia to immediately suspend its ongoing war — a move Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a “complete victory” in its case against Russia.

While the order is binding under international law, it remains to be seen in Russia will comply.

Biden has called Putin a “war criminal”.

Despite previous indications of talks between the two countries at diplomatic levels, the war and the body count continue.

According to the United Nationa, there has been 549 civilian deaths, nearly 1,000 injuries as of March 10, while the US military estimates that between 2,000 and 4,000 Ukrainian armed forces, national guard and volunteers have been killed.

Another estimated 5,000-6,000 Russian soldiers have been filled, though Ukrainian armed forces say that figure is closer to 12,000.