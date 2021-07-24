LOCK AND KEY: Wide sweeping restrictions reintroduced on New Providence, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Amid a “surge” of coronavirus cases and concerns about recent deaths, the competent authority will impose additional restrictions on New Providence, Grand Bahama, and Eleuthera, ranging from an increased curfew and limitations on dining, as on Monday at 5am.

During a Ministry of Health press conference, Minister of Health Renward Wells announced that based on the recommendations of health professionals, the curfew on three islands will be adjusted to a 10pm through 5am nightly curfew.

Travel from New Providence, Grand Bahama, and North and South Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, will require a negative RT-PCR test for those who have not been fully vaccinated.

Religious worship on New Providence and Grand Bahama will be limited to one hour and a maximum of 33 percent of occupant capacity of the religious facility.

Meanwhile, funeral and cremation services will be prohibited indoors.

The requirement to have funeral and burial services at the graveside only will also be reintroduced on Monday.

According to Wells, a maximum of 30 people, excluding the officiant and workers, will be permitted to attend a funeral and weddings, the latter of which may continue indoors and outdoors.

Repasts will be prohibited.

Exercises groups will be limited to 10 people and groups, recreational or sporting will be permitted.

However, professional athletes will be permitted to continue to train.

Groups on beaches and parks should not exceed five people.

Wells also announced that the maximum capacity at gyms and movie theatres will be limited to 33 percent capacity.

Dining on the islands named will also be restricted to outdoors and takeaway services.

“It is encouraged that there be no loitering of groups outside restaurants or at the Fish Fry,” the minister said.

“These restrictions, however, do not apply to hotel properties.

Spas will also be prohibited from opening as of Monday.

He said facilities that offer massages, waxes, treading of hair, and facials.

As it relates to the entire Bahamas, private gatherings will be restricted to five people, provided all individuals gathering have been vaccinated.

Wells also announced restrictions for political groups, with a vaccination requirement for those campaigning.

“Persons who are campaigning must be fully vaccinated and campaigning teams are restricted to five persons,” he said.

He called on Bahamians to adhere to the public health protocols, though it was acknowledged that COVID fatigue has set in among the public.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan likened what she called a “disturbing” increased in COVID-19 cases, reflected by graphs, to a plane on takeoff.

Officials maintained that vaccination is the key to getting the nation out of the pandemic, insisting that while the vaccine does not stop inoculated individuals from getting the virus, it substantially reduces the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and deaths.

More than 100,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in The Bahamas, with over 40,000 fully vaccinated.

A woman, 53, died from COVID on Thursday and an additional 110 cases were confirmed.

Total deaths from the virus stood at 280, with 23 deaths still under investigation.

Hospitalizations increased to 92, a more than 100 percent increased since the end of June, and pushing the healthcare sector to capacity.

Ten hospitalized cases remain in Intensive Care Units.

Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Administrator Mark Walker revealed that PMH’s cases grew from 39 to over 50 on Friday and the hospital has lost over 90 beds due to exposures on certain wards.