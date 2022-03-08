LOCATION BONUS: Bahamas’ proximity to US could render airfare increases ‘moderate’, says NAD

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) President Vernice Walkine said yesterday that while rising fuel prices and the resulting increases in airfare are a cause for concern, this nation’s proximity to the US would enable those costs to be somewhat “moderate”.

It is at a time like this that our proximity tends to serve us well. – NAD President Vernice Walkine

Walkine, who was responding to Eyewitness News inquiries yesterday, said: “I would simply say that it is at a time like this that our proximity tends to serve us well.

“Increasing fuel prices and the resulting increases in airline tickets are cause for some concern globally, however, our proximity would enable those increased costs to be somewhat more moderate due to the short flights to The Bahamas versus flights to Europe or other long-haul destinations.”

She added: “We monitor airfares from all of our key gateways to understand the degree to which they are increasing beyond what would be reasonable for the traveling public, and remain optimistic that we will be able to manage our way through this time.”

Jet fuel costs are said to be at their highest levels in more than a decade, with uncertainty over global oil supply causing prices to rise since Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

Some industry watchers believe demand to Europe will suffer because of the war in Ukraine and that may ultimately drive more business to the Caribbean.