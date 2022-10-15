Local Junkanoo group and Royal Caribbean making music together

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three years after their first meeting, the top executives of the Music Makers junkanoo group took corporate sponsors Royal Caribbean International into their shack to share an intimate perspective of Junkanoo.

“We’ve been treated to several performances by the Music Makers onboard our ships for special occasions, including our return to service following the pandemic or for inaugural sailings,” said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International.

“We’ve even flown them to the Berry Islands, to entertain onboard and dockside at our private island destination Perfect Day at CocoCay, but we wanted to see them in their own home grounds, the place where all the magic is created. It was fascinating to listen, to see and to learn how the pieces are made and carried.”

The visit took place at one of two shacks occupied by the Music Makers on Fowler Street in the heart of the inner city of Nassau.

Music Maker’s long-term chairman Gary Russell played host and described the physical element of Junkanoo performances, which can include carrying large pieces that weigh up to 200 pounds.

Russell, who is also an attorney and performer, has been directing the Music Makers from his wheelchair since a tragic accident took his legs. His spirit for the craft, though, remains.

Bayley first met Russell at the Fox Hill Community Centre in 2019 as the cruise line was exploring ways to link with Junkanoo, wanting to lend support to the national cultural phenomenon. Impressed, he and the team began including the Music Makers, retaining them to perform at special events.

The following year, as Bayley was speaking at the grand opening of the Bullock’s Harbour Community Centre funded by Royal Caribbean, he announced a major sponsorship for the Music Makers.

“When Mr. Bayley announced Royal Caribbean would sponsor us for $100,000, I was so excited I leapt up in the air, wheelchair and all,” recalled Russell. “If someone had not been holding me down, I would have gone up in the air and over, that’s how excited I was and in disbelief. We can never thank Royal Caribbean enough. They have given us new life.”

With the Junkanoo parades back on tap this year for Boxing Day and New Year’s following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the Music Makers will return to Bay Street.

“We are going to make Royal Caribbean proud,” Russell said. “With their permission, we have renamed ourselves the Royal Caribbean Music Makers and we are going to make some music. We’re in it to win it.”