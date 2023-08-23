Local bishop supports abortion in certain circumstances

VideosAugust 23, 2023August 23, 2023 at 4:59 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

2 comments

THIS is a tender situation and should be treated as such for the sake of the child! As I believe the mother only had her daughter abort her grandchild, as a cover up for what she took no accountability as to what happened to her child by HER BOYFRIEND! (If indeed he was.) In this case of having the baby aborted, there were many other arrangements that could have been made other than abortion. I don’t agree with abortion!

Reply

NOOOO…SHE COVERED IT UP..SHE SHOULD HAVE REPORTED……IT.SHE HAVE REPORTED IT.MY POINT..THEN AFTER TAKE ACTION.BUT REPORT IT FIRST

Reply

Leave a Reply

*