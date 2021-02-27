Local beauty salon to host pop-up shop event to bring awareness uterine disease

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — This spring, local beauty salon ContourMe Body Studio wants Bahamians to shop for a good cause as it hosts a Spring Fling 2021 Pop Up to raise awareness about endometriosis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), endometriosis is a painful disease affecting the uterus, where the kind of tissue lining the womb grows in other places.

As the owner of a business with mostly women clients, ContourMe Body Studio owner Marissa Coakley said she came up with the idea to host the event because she feels a responsibility to bring awareness to health issues many women around the world are suffering from — including some of her own clients.

“These clients have to take strong medications to help them with the pain that is caused by this disease. This saddens me to see so many woman in so much pain and emotional stress because of endometriosis,” Coakley said.

“This is why I feel so strong-hearted about this event.”

The World Endometriosis Society and World Endometriosis Research Foundation estimate that one in 10 women between the ages of 15 and 49 around the globe suffers from the disease.

“A general lack of awareness by both women and healthcare providers, due to a ‘normalization’ of symptoms, results in a significant delay from when a woman first experiences symptoms until she eventually is diagnosed and treated,” the organizations noted.

Coakley continued: “After doing my research, I realized that this is a serious disease that woman go through and some women do not know anything about it. As a result, I decided to bring awareness to endometriosis.

“After hearing so many painful stories and realizing that something had to be done to bring this disease to light, I decided that I wanted to host an event that would bring this disease to the forefront.”

She added: “With your support, together we can help bring awareness to this disease that affects so many women.”

The Spring Fling 2021 Pop Up Shop event is slated for Sunday, March 14, from 11am to 6pm at The Hidden Palace. More than 30 vendors will participate, with food, drink and local goods to be on sale.

Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at Chase Party Rentals.

For more information, contact hustleherpromotions@gmail.com or 395-9931.