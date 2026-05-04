LOBBYISTS ROW: Government defends U.S. contracts amid accountability and spending priority criticisms

The statement added that their mandate is to “advocate for Bahamian economic and security interests to decision-makers in the United States as U.S. policy is formed,” stressing that this ensures Bahamian perspectives are included in policy discussions as decisions are made.

On compliance, the OPM notes that under U.S. law any firm working on behalf of a foreign government must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), adding that “more than 500 such foreign advisors are currently registered with the U.S. Department of Justice.” It describes the practice as a “standard, transparent way for governments of all sizes to ensure their perspectives are heard at the highest levels in U.S. policy debates.”

The statement further noted: “Ensuring that Bahamian interests are represented by advocates positioned to make a difference is an important responsibility of government,” and adds that The Bahamas will continue taking every reasonable step to ensure its interests are represented wherever decisions affecting the country are made.

The Opposition Free National Movement took to social media to criticise the revelation, noting that the government engaged these persons through a $250,000 a month contract with the firm DCI. “$250,000!” the post stated, adding that these figures are per month, not per year. It said, “This is what YOUR hard earned tax dollars is being used to do. Yes, for real.”

The post further stated that meanwhile teachers, doctors, nurses and other public servants are not being paid, hospitals and clinics cannot get medicine and supplies, and that the government has over $200 million in reported unpaid bills sitting in the Treasury.