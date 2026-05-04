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LOBBYISTS ROW: Government defends U.S. contracts amid accountability and spending priority criticisms

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Revelation that the government has engaged U.S. lobbyists- including a 23-year-old MAGA youth influencer- for $20,000- $100,000 per month is sparking fierce debate and drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition over public spending and national priorities, with the general election fast approaching.

The revelations have raised further scrutiny regarding government accountability, particularly around the use of public funds, the approval process, and why the details only became known after foreign reporting and the emergence of U.S. records.

The Office of the Prime Minister moved quickly over the weekend to defend the arrangement, stating that the use of U.S.-based lobbyists is a standard and transparent way to advance Bahamian national interests in the United States. The statement came following the publication of a Miami Herald article referencing filings under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), naming Trump ally and longtime Republican operative Roger Stone of the DCI Group  AZ, a Washington-based lobbying firm,  23-year-old MAGA influencer Coreco “CJ” Pearson, and  Doug Davenport, a Senior Advisor to DCI, as part of lobbying efforts, with reported payments ranging from $20,000 for Pearson to $100,000 per month for Stone.

The OPM in a statement noted, “The United States is our country’s closest and most consequential partner,” noting that decisions in Washington affect the economy, border security, migration, financial services, tourism, investment, and national security. It says the government retains lobbyists “whose work is to represent Bahamian interests with policymakers, media, and key stakeholders inside the United States.”

 

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