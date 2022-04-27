LIVABLE?: Minimum wage increase coming this year, says minister

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamians and residents whose take-home pay borders on minimum wage can expect a nominal increase this year, according to Minister of Labour and Immigration Keith Bell, who said the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) promise of a livable wage will be delivered all at once in both the public and private sector.

“As you would note in our ‘Blueprint for Change’ we indicated that we would have eliminated the minimum wage and introduce a livable wage,” Bell told the media at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“I am pleased to report that the Department of Labour, the National Triparted Council, they are just about completed with their report and from all indications, I can say everything looks very promising.

“As the matter has to go before the Cabinet, I am unable to say what it is.

“But I think that all of us in the Bahamian society would be very proud of what the council has been able to achieve.”

He added: “I anticipate we would be seeing it sometime during this year.

Bell said the government is committed to widespread consultation on the matter to ensure the voices of employers and employees must be heard.

He advised that campaign will be aggressive to “make sure we get it right”, adding that the “entire Caribbean is watching us”.

As it relates to the increase, the minister said that has to be determined by what the government and employers can afford.

“I mean you want to do so much, but you have to be realistic with what you can do in terms of deliverables and what they can actually pay,” Bell said.

Asked if the government intends to phase in the livable wage, Bell said: “I don’t think there is going to be a phased approach, I mean it just has to be introduced, that’s the bottom line.

“Now, what it is in terms of what they are able to do is another question.

“I don’t think it can be phased.”

Last month, Bell said he expected to introduce legislation to increase the minimum wage soon, but provided no timelines.

In the Speech from the Throne, the Davis administration promised that increase and phase into a livable wage.

The Bahamas’ minimum wage stands at $210 per week.

The last increase took place under the Christie administration in 2015.

It previously stood at $150 per week.