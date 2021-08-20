LISTING OF HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY AGENDA AS OF AUGUST 18, 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, serving in his capacity as provost marshal, read two proclamations from the governor general officially proroguing parliamentary procedures on August 18, 2021.

Rolle read a proclamation to dissolve this session of Parliament, which began on May 24, 2017, the following day.

The provost marshal said the new session of Parliament will be held on October 6, 2021, at 10 am.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that he has advised the governor general to issue the writs of election for Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Here are the bills left on the legislative agenda that will now fall away: