LISTING OF HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY AGENDA AS OF AUGUST 18, 2021

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle, serving in his capacity as provost marshal, read two proclamations from the governor general officially proroguing parliamentary procedures on August 18, 2021.
Rolle read a proclamation to dissolve this session of Parliament, which began on May 24, 2017, the following day.
The provost marshal said the new session of Parliament will be held on October 6, 2021, at 10 am.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced yesterday that he has advised the governor general to issue the writs of election for Thursday, September 16, 2021.
Here are the bills left on the legislative agenda that will now fall away:
- A bill for an act to provide for the Office of Ombudsman: first reading on October 18, 2017.
- A bill for an act to repeal the Grand Bahama (Port Area) Investment Incentives Act and to provide for exemptions from certain taxes and rates: first reading on October 18, 2017.
- A bill for an act to provide for the establishment of a body to be known as the Integrity Commission to promote and enhance ethical conduct for parliamentarians, public officials and others; to provide measures for the prevention, detection and investigation of acts of corruption; to repeal the Public Disclosure Act; and to provide for matters connected therewith: first reading on October 18, 2017.
- A bill for an act to amend the Arbitration Act, 2010: first reading on November 21, 2018.
- A bill for an act to provide for International Commercial Arbitration: first reading on November 21, 2018.
- A bill for an act to amend the First Schedule to the Excise Act: first reading on December 4, 2019.
- A bill for an act to amend the First Schedule to the Value-Added Tax Act, 2014, to make provision for the exemption of value-added tax in certain instances: first reading on December 4, 2019.
- A bill for an act to amend the Tariff Act, 2018: first reading on December 4, 2019.
- A bill for an act to amend the Economic Empowerment Zones Act (First Reading: 9 September 2020)
- A bill for an act to amend the Value-Added Tax Act: first reading on September 30, 2020.
- A bill for an act to establish an independent body to manage the administration of the courts; to provide support services to and for judicial officers; and to provide for related matters: first reading on October 21, 2020.
- A bill for an act to repeal the Ocean Industries Incorporated (Aragonite Mining Encouragement) Act, 1971: first reading on December 2, 2020.
- A bill for an act to amend the Consumer Protection Act: first reading on February 24, 2021.
- A bill for an act to amend the Business License Act: first reading on April 21, 2021.
- A bill for an act to amend the External Insurance Act: first reading on April 21, 2021.
- A bill for an act to prevent and manage a Public Health Emergency in The Bahamas: first reading on August 10, 2021.