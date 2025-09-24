Lisa Bostwick-Dean Elected President of Women United

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Women United has elected attorney and former senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean as its new president, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the advocacy group dedicated to empowering women and children.

Bostwick-Dean, managing partner at Bostwick and Bostwick law firm, succeeds Prodesta Moore, who founded and led Women United with distinction. Moore will remain with the organization as vice president, continuing to lend her experience and vision.

“I am excited to lead Women United, as we work to bring about legal and societal changes to protect, uplift, assist and empower women and children in The Bahamas,” Bostwick-Dean said. She outlined an ambitious agenda for her two-year tenure, including the group’s first Women’s Empowerment Symposium, a Women’s Summit with partner organizations, and the celebration of Women United Day on November 9.

The new president also signaled plans to deepen advocacy efforts in schools and communities. Proposed initiatives include classes teaching children about personal boundaries and self-respect, improved systems to identify at-risk youth, and stronger collaboration with police, social services, and NGOs to better support abuse victims.

Bostwick-Dean, who served in the Senate under the Minnis administration, has been a board member of Women United since 2023. She is the daughter of Dame Janet Bostwick, the first woman elected to the House of Assembly, and the late J. Henry Bostwick, former Senate president who passed away earlier this year.

Alongside Bostwick-Dean’s election, Women United also announced its new executive board:

Martha McFall, Treasurer

Helen Scott Morrison, Assistant Treasurer

Raine Thompson, Assistant Secretary

Santina McKinney, Returning Director

Kelley Bostwick-Toote, Returning Director

Alexandra Mallis, Returning Director

Dr. Novia T Carter-Looki, Director

“Their commitment and expertise are invaluable to the continued success and impact of Women United’s initiatives,” Bostwick-Dean added, encouraging other organizations and individuals to join the cause.

Women United will host its next meeting on Friday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Starbucks, Harbour Bay.