Lindsay Shiver trial delayed for four months

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- An ongoing high-profile bribery trial in the Supreme Court against a sitting Member of Parliament and his co-accused has reportedly caused a trial delay in the Lindsay Shiver case; an American woman accused of plotting to kill her estranged husband on Abaco.

A new trial date in July has been set for the Shiver case; she and her two co-defendants – Terrance Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29, have all pled not guilty to charges brought against them.

The trio and their legal team return to court July 1 – 12, 2024