NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Lindsay Shiver, the American woman accused of conspiring with two Abaco men to kill her estranged husband, has been granted permission to change her address in a bail variation hearing today.

Shiver will be returning to the United States “immediately” according to her legal representation, Attorney Owen Wells.

The court declared that Shiver is not considered a flight risk.

