Lincoln Deal hosts Free Town Job Readiness Day; equips residents with professional headshots, resume support and career tools

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Scores of Free Town residents turned out on Saturday for the first ever Free Town Job Readiness Day, where participants received free professional headshots, resume writing assistance, and career preparation resources to help pursue employment and advancement opportunities.

The initiative provided practical, no cost support at a time when many Bahamians are pursuing new employment, retooling their skills, and seeking upward mobility in a changing economy.

The event was held at Glad Tidings Tabernacle on Kemp Road and attracted residents of all ages including students preparing to enter the workforce, young professionals seeking advancement, mid career job seekers, and seniors returning to the job market.

The initiative was organized by Lincoln Deal, the Free National Movement Candidate for Free Town, as part of his broader community development program known as Free Town Forward.

“We were honored to serve the residents of Free Town in such a meaningful and practical way,” Deal said. “A professional headshot and a polished resume make a real difference in today’s job market. This event helped restore confidence, strengthen professionalism, and support residents who are actively striving for better opportunities.”

Participants received digital headshots suitable for resumes, LinkedIn profiles, job applications, and business portfolios. Professional headshots typically cost between one hundred and two hundred fifty dollars locally, creating a barrier for many job seekers.

Volunteers also assisted attendees with resume review, formatting, and interview readiness.

“The response was extremely encouraging,” Deal added. “We met students preparing for their first jobs, we met skilled workers seeking better positions, and we met adults returning to the workforce. The common theme was ambition and readiness. Free Town is filled with capable and talented people. Our responsibility is to equip them and open doors.”

The event formed part of a growing series of Free Town Forward programs focused on innovation, empowerment, skills development, and improving economic mobility. Deal confirmed that the Job Readiness Day will return as an annual event and will expand to include mock interviews, workforce certifications, and direct connections to local employers.

Free Town Forward is a community focused initiative that supports residents through practical programs that strengthen families, expand access to opportunity, and develop future ready skills.

