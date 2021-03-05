Limeade continues “In This Together” community event to feed the needy

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — On Saturday, February 27, Limeade, a Bahamian-owned company, the Munroe Foundation and the Rotary Club of East Nassau joined forces once again to host the “In This Together” community event at Jumbey Café in the Village Road Shopping Centre.

Limeade owner Joshua Miller stated: “The goal of the initiative is to feed as many communities as we can. I’m frequently asked how long will I continue to do this, and my response is ‘for as long am able to.’

“Thanks to the ongoing support of our various partners, our community efforts throughout the various communities continue to be successful and much appreciated.”

Residents in the area were able to drive up and collect plates of food and bottles of Limeade.

According to Miller, the initiative was able to distribute 250 plates of food and Limeade beverages.

With community partnerships being one of their main initiatives, the Munroe Foundation continues to play a major role through their generous contributions and their time.

A Foundation representative said: “As one of our core focuses, we want to continue to have a heart for people — a goal that always has and always will be what the Munroe Foundation stands for.

“Today would not have been possible without our partners and we are grateful to those that assisted in any way to make it happen.”