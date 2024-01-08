LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Competition for playwrights and producers announced

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian playwrights and producers will be competing in “A Star Film Institute,” a competition crafted by The Bahamas Tourism Development Corporation which invites contestants to write and create a pilot for grabs at a cash prize and entry into global film festivals.

Between February 29 – March 3, international judges will fly to The Bahamas to view the competition submissions.

Officials have confirmed that judges will select one winner from three categories: Drama, Comedy and Stage Play.

Senator Randy Rolle, who is responsible for the film industry within the Ministry of Tourism’s portfolio, says this competition will serve as a platform to showcase that there are many talented Bahamians with a promising future in filmmaking.