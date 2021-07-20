Lightning Aquatics strikes gold at nationals with water supplier’s support

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Dolphin Swim Club and Team Orca Swimming recently fused their competitive swimming groups to form Lightning Aquatics. The team, supported by Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Limited (CWCO), made its debut at the 49th National Swimming Championships and struck gold, bronze and silver medals.

CWCO representatives Jeffery Burrows and Welliya Cargill presented a cheque to Lightning Aquatics coaches and President Allison Dean, who expressed thanks for the much-needed donation. The reverse osmosis water supplier’s donation helped defray costs and to purchase the swim equipment necessary for participation in the National Swimming Championships.

Lightning Aquatics won gold in the 11-12 boys 200 meter free relay and the team’s members Donald Saunders, Shawn Neely and Orion Moss medaled gold, bronze and silver in the 11-12 boys 100 meter fly, 18 and over 100 meter fly and 11-12 boys 100 meter back respectively.