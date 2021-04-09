LIGHTHOUSE POINT TUG OF WAR: Disney defends project’s benefits but environmental groups say they were “brushed aside” on EIA collaboration

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Local environmental groups said last night that Disney’s Lighthouse Point development represents a “major decision” for Eleuthera and The Bahamas as a whole, noting that “the world is watching”.

Bahamas Reef Environmental Educational Foundation (BREEF) Executive Director Casuarina McKinney-Lambert, during a public consultation via Zoom on the controversial project, noted: “We wrote to Disney and offered to cooperate with them to ensure that their EIA (environmental impact assessment) meets the high standards expected of such a well-known company.

“We got rebuffed and brushed aside. This is something that needs to be addressed no matter where the project is located.”

She added: “This is a major decision for the future of Eleuthera and The Bahamas as a whole. Our campaign petition for better options for Lighthouse Point has gotten over 440,000 signatures.

“The entire Bahamas and the world is watching this process and we believe there is an opportunity for Disney and The Bahamas to show transformative leadership. The world has changed and we need something that has more benefits for Eleuthera and The Bahamas.”

Disney executives last night sought to underscore the economic benefits of its Lighthouse Point development, with executives suggesting that employment opportunities for Bahamians would far exceed the 150 direct jobs it intends to create.

Kim Prunty, Disney vice president of public affairs, stated: “There will be 150 jobs for Bahamians in a variety of roles — jobs that are well-paying, with benefits similar to what we are doing at Castaway Cay.”

Responding to repeated inquiries over the economic impact of the project and local integration, Prunty added: “We think it will be more jobs than that. The 150 jobs, that is just for Disney Cruise Lines. We anticipate many other jobs in the form of vendors who provide services and goods.

“We anticipate jobs being created by tour operators, the artisans and others who will bring their goods to be sold at the site.”

Back in March, Disney executives released the Lighthouse Point development’s EIA. According to the company, an economic impact study done by Oxford Economic has indicated that over a 25-year period, the project is conservatively expected to provide a more than $800 million increase to the country’s GDP and a more than $355 million increase in Bahamian government revenues.

Disney executives said last night that the company will be looking to select a contractor around mid to end of May.

Disney executives last week expressed confidence that the company has addressed all outstanding concerns regarding its Lighthouse Point development in an extensive 550-plus-page EIA.