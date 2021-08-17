LIFE PLANS NOT AFFECTED: BIA dismisses “absolutely” false claims over COVID-19 vaccine insurance coverage

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Bahamas Insurance Association (BIA) yesterday dismissed as “absolutely false” statements circulating on social media that suggested life insurance will not cover a person if they are vaccinated or die from complications related to the vaccine.

The BIA said in a statement: “The BIA has noted an erroneous statement circulating on social media, advising that life insurance will not cover you if you are vaccinated or die from complications as a result of COVID-19 vaccination.”

“…Please be advised that this statement is absolutely false. In the extremely unlikely event of someone dying as a result of a vaccine approved for emergency use by local authorities, subject to the usual requirements, the life insurance policy will respond as intended.”

The association also noted that COVID-19 vaccines are effective in “preventing serious illness and death” and has encouraged Bahamians to get vaccinated.

BAF Financial & Insurance issued a similar notice to its clients, clarifying that active life insurance plans are not affected by taking the vaccine and that its clients will be covered by medical insurance in line with their contract should they experience illness or side effects from the vaccine.

The Bahamas remains in a surge of COVID-19 cases. With around 20 percent of the population fully vaccinated, the government aims to vaccinate up to 3,000 people per day to fulfil an ambitious goal of achieving herd immunity by Christmas while fighting vaccine hesitancy.