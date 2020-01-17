Lewis defends pace of Family Relief Center in Abaco

NASSAU, BAHAMAS— Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness Iram Lewis has defended the pace of dome construction, noting it was more important to ‘get it done right’.

Four months after Hurricane Dorian, dome structures have yet to be properly erected and habitable.

“I don’t mind taking a little longer to get it done right – and that is our focus,” Lewis told reporters outside Cabinet.

“We are receiving shipment on a regular basis, we have some to be installed.”

As of last week, more than 40 domes had been constructed with the exact number updated daily.

In December, InterShelter Inc. said that 110 domes would be built before Christmas.

At the time, Chairman of Disaster and Reconstruction Committee John-Michael Clarke projected 40 of the government’s dome structures in Abaco would be made available to affected families by early January.

However, Lewis said: “there was some issues with respect to the water table and the level of the ground, so adjustments had to be made.

“We could’ve been in a position where we have 250 installed, but in a substandard condition. So we backpedaled a bit to ensure that once we do it, it’s done properly.”

He continued: “We were hoping to house some 1,000 displaced residents at that facility with some 250 domes.”

Lewis said property owners, whether in Central Pine or Spring City, can purchase a dome and put it on their property while they’re reconstructing their homes.

He noted the domes were being sold at a “good price”, adding “if we have to bring in additional domes, we’ll do that.”