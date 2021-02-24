LEVEL THE PLAYING FIELD: Mitchell says PM not fighting fair in campaigning

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell has suggested the prime minister is using the coronavirus emergency orders to impede political campaigns as we get closer to the upcoming general election.

Mitchell pointed to reports that a recent political motorcade was reportedly granted permission to take place in South Andros.

“The PLP is not allowed a similar opportunity that is the other party,” he said.

“These rules are so silly they ought to be ignored and they are unfair and fetter on a democracy.”

The Bahamas has been in a state of emergency since March 17, 2020, with a series of emergency orders dictating movement and other key freedoms.

Mitchell insisted during the pandemic that emergency orders “have truncated civil rights in this country; they’ve trampled civil rights”.

“It is clear from March of last year that an accommodation had to be made…and they instead have shifted the balance against a credence which we enjoy and if we don’t push back against it, younger people coming up will think that this is a kind of normal thing you’re supposed to do and live under.”

The prime minister traveled to multiple Family Islands throughout the pandemic on what he insisted was a continuation of a nationwide tour to keep Family Islanders abreast about what’s happening in the country.

However, the PLP repeatedly accused him of using the opportunity to campaign on the public purse.

Mitchell called it a “flagrant disregard of any ethical rules with regard to the way campaigning is supposed to take place”.

He continued: “He’s going to be defeated no matter what he does and…he’s going to get trunks of people who are just fed up with him at this point.”

Mitchell added: “We intend to make a case to the Bahamian public as to why the Progressive Liberal Party should return to office. We attend to mobilize the resources to be able to allow us to do that and should the good Lord allow us to return to office, try put in place a set of rules to prevent someone like Minnis from ever coming back again.”

Asked whether he believes it is now time to get serious about campaign finance reform, Mitchell said it must be a bipartisan decision.

“Nobody can disagree with it but the problem is to agree on what campaign finance reform is going to be,” he said.

“From my point of view, it’s a question of one hand can’t clap.

“The FNM has no interest in campaign finance reform and I don’t think one party by itself.

“I know the public tends to dictate and demand it, but the devil is always in the details.”