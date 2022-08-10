LEVEL IT: FNM calls for more vigilance in Int’l Bazaar fires

Lewis warns people using the shuttered building as a shelter are in danger

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA — Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis yesterday raised concerns over the frequency of fires occurring at the International Bazaar in Freeport.

Firefighters yesterday tackled a major blaze at the rear of the property, the second for the year.

“Apparently these are not random fires,” Lewis said.

“As it appears, these fires are being set deliberately, arson is certainly in play. Our concern is not for the structure or whatever will remain to the owners at this time. Our concern is that no one is trapped in these buildings and also that there are no toxic fumes emanating from these fires that can harm the public and those residing in the area.”

Lewis continued: “We would like the powers that be to be more vigilant, and more observant in terms of patrolling the area and ensuring that the arsonist if that is the case to be brought to justice.

“Perhaps it is time now for the owners of this structure to go ahead and completely demolish it and level the site. As it is right now, it is no use to the community. It is an eyesore, a health hazard and it is a place where homeless people reside in some instances.

“The fact that these fires are happening so frequently even those who may be using it as shelter may now be in danger of losing their lives. It is high time for the owners of this structure to now level it and make room for future developments and to ensure that no life is compromised as a result of persons going into these buildings to find shelter and perish in a fire or perish as a result of the building collapsing due to the fire weakening the structure.”