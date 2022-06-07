Letters to the Editor: Young Bahamian scientists are losing their jobs

Dear Editor,

Because of a knee-jerk, silly law passed by the former FNM government, our brightest young scientists are finding themselves out of work and at risk of permanent serious damage to their careers.

The unnecessarily strict rules of the Biological Resources and Traditional Knowledge Act have ground all scientific research in the country to a halt. This includes vital projects to protect coral reefs from rampant disease, save sea turtles from numerous threats and replant endangered mangrove forests which are the birthplace and nursing ground for so many of our important fish species.

Dozens of intelligent, well-trained young Bahamian researchers, the cream of our generational crop, have been seriously negatively affected by this. Without the right to do their work, they are losing work positions, salaries, and the international grant money that funds their projects.

The global scientific community is turning away from The Bahamas, seeking more hospitable jurisdictions to do research, and abandoning our bright professionals to frustration and shame. Soon, these young scientists will leave the country as well, in search of the work, appreciation, and support they deserve elsewhere.

We always complain about the brain drain in this country, but then we constantly take action to drive enterprising young experts away.

The PLP government must give these young Bahamian scientists temporary permits to conduct their work NOW while untangling the mess left by the former administration. Time is of the essence. The money to fund science in The Bahamas is drying up as I write this. Meanwhile, our name is becoming mud in scientific circles.

Once our reputation as a welcoming centre for environmental research is gone, it will not be coming back any time soon.

Sincerely,

Ricky Johnson