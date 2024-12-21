Letters to the Editor: Walker a promising pick by Trump

Editor,

The recently announced proposal of USA President-Elect, the Hon. Donald J. Trump, to nominate Mr. Herchell Walker of Atlanta, Georgia, as the full-fledged Ambassador to The Bahamas bodes well for our wonderful nation. This is the first time in almost eleven years that, if the Senate of the USA approves Walker, we will have a designated senior diplomat.

I have long advocated that once a Republican administration is in place, The Bahamas is respected and treated in a dignified manner. Bahamians, in the main, are color blind. Still, as a majority black nation, it is more than appropriate that Mr. Trump would nominate someone who is probably better suited to interact and relate as a ‘down home boy’ with an electrifying personality like Brother Herchell.

Walker has many attributes as an achiever, but my favorite one is the fact that after dropping out of college decades ago, he decided to return to university at a mature age, where he recently obtained his degree in property management and policy. This is similar to what I would have been telling Bahamians for many years. If one had to or opted to drop out of high school or even a college, for whatever reasons, once it becomes viable, go back and complete whatever you started out to do. Age, save and except for dementia, is only a number.

Georgia, especially Atlanta, has the highest level of Black people of wealth and education than most other states in the USA. For sure, it has the largest Black population of middle to higher levels of entrepreneurs. There are hundreds of Bahamians and descendants currently working and residing up there or attending institutions of higher learning. Atlanta is my favorite USA-based city, and I would have actually lived up there for a little over a year and enjoyed every minute of my stay.

COMMON CAUSE and THE NATIONAL REPUBLICAN ARENA, both of which I serve as Executive Director within, welcome this stellar nomination by Mr. Trump and look forward to his eventual confirmation by the Senate of the USA. With this proposed appointment, President-Elect Trump is sending a very strong signal to The Bahamas that, despite the occasional flare-ups, he and the American people continue to have an unbreakable bond with The Bahamas. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.