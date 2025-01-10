Letters to the Editor: Time to fix The Bahamas

Editor,

As we step into 2025, the cries of the Bahamian people grow louder, imploring you to take a hard look at the state of our nation. While every citizen has a role to play in fostering a better society, it is incumbent upon our leaders to heed the people’s call, fulfill their promises, and take decisive action to rectify the issues that plague our beloved Bahamas.

The reports of alleged gross corruption within many organizations and escalating crime rates are deeply troubling. Proverbs 29:4 reminds us, “By justice a king gives a country stability, but those who are greedy for bribes tear it down.” Corruption not only erodes trust in governance but also undermines the fabric of our society, leaving a legacy of instability and despair for future generations. The time for mere rhetoric is over. The time for action is now.

Among our greatest concerns is the urgent need to protect the most vulnerable among us—our women and children. Reports of violence and abuse continue to rise, yet the support systems in place remain insufficient. It is imperative that the government prioritizes legislation and policies that safeguard their rights and provide adequate resources for their protection and empowerment. The cries of these innocents must not fall on deaf ears.

Furthermore, non-profit organizations that dedicate their efforts to serving women and children are doing the work that often fills the gaps left by public systems. These organizations are lifelines, yet many struggle due to insufficient funding. Empowering and increasing financial support for these entities is not a luxury but a necessity. Their success is a direct investment in the future of The Bahamas.

As James Baldwin wisely stated, “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.” Our leaders must face these issues head-on with courage and integrity. The citizens of The Bahamas are watching, and we demand accountability, transparency, and a commitment to justice and progress.

The time to get The Bahamas in order is now. Let us not squander the opportunity to build a nation where every citizen can thrive in safety and dignity.

Written by: Shervonne Cash Hollis