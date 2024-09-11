Letters to the Editor: There must be no cover-up in voice note scandal

Editor,

Two months have passed since the allegations of bribery, corruption and possible complicity in murders regarding the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) came to the attention of the public. Bahamians remain shocked and deeply anxious by the explosive allegations.

To date, as far as the public is aware, no one has been charged with an offense related to the matter.

Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has launched an investigation. The investigation he announced, however, is woefully insufficient. The police force cannot investigate the police force when the allegations involve police at the highest ranks.

Along with others, I have called for a commission of inquiry. The Davis administration, thus far, has refused that call.

Many fear the Davis administration is hoping the public will forget about this scandal and growing crisis in the police force over time by there being a long, inconclusive investigation. This would allow the government to take no further action.

It appears as if the PLP administration would prefer to cover up this deepening and possibly widespread scandal rather than get to the truth and hold accountable those who may have broken the law.

The Bahamian people have not forgotten what happened. The Bahamian people want justice to prevail. The Bahamian people want a comprehensive, independent investigation that examines what may be wrong in the police force in order to improve the organization.

There is a growing lack of confidence in the police force. If this continues and worsens it may take a long time to restore faith in the institution and its leadership.

I, again, call on Prime Minister Philip Davis to act and call for a commission of inquiry. I also, again, call on the prime minister to address the nation on this scandal.

The PLP has a long-standing, cover-up culture. We in the opposition will not let the PLP cover up this scandal.

Prime Minister Davis is not leading in this matter. He is running away from his responsibilities. As head of government he appears afraid to step up to his duties.

The Bahamian people want better from this PLP administration. There must be no cover-up in this voice note scandal. We need to know who is involved and at what levels of the force and potentially the government.

Written by: Dr Hubert Minnis, MP – Killarney