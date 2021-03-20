Letters to the Editor: Shanendon Cartwright deserves re-election

Dear Editor,

Can you please allow me some space in your valuable newspaper to write about an outstanding member of Parliament (Shanendon Cartwright) leading up to the General Elections?

A time for choosing

From the looks of things, the campaign for the upcoming general elections seems to be in full gear. I have seen scores of persons in their red, yellow, green and other attire actively campaigning now.

That brings me to the heart of the matter. It’s a time for choosing. Even Stevie Wonder or Ray Charles cannot help but see the great works of Shanendon Cartwright, member of parliament for the great constituency of St Barnabas. No other MP in recent times has deserved re-election like Mr Cartwright. I believe that we won’t make any meaningful and sustained progress until we as a people start voting for the person rather than the party.

Hi energy, eloquence, wit, good humor, intelligence, frankness and honor are all worthy qualities that he possesses. He has been very aptly described as a “man for the people” who is very down to earth. He has skillfully used his power not simply for the advantage of St Barnabas but also to serve their conception of the national interest.

A time to choose

Shanendon Cartwright has the instinct and drive that take him to the heart of the issues. He is relentless, always moving forward to achieve something for his beloved constituents of St Barnabas.

He is diligent. He studies more intimately the provisions of the bills that he is debating than many of his colleagues. His breadth of interest is very admirable as the MP for St Barnabas. He is also a known player on the national scene. He continues to create programs that benefit his constituents greatly and they know that they can rely on him. He never ducks them, like some politicians. Many times, he can be seen doing things and projects in the constituency.

A time for choosing

As a good parliamentarian, he is very effective in his use of power, taking part in the discussions pertaining to the public welfare, his constituents’ concerns and issues of the country at large within the framework of parliamentary affairs, promoting the constitutional spirit among fellow parliamentarians and also having a character of being an ideal citizen of this country without any personal interest but full of service orientation.

If you are choosing wisely, then it’s time to choose Shanendon Cartwright again in St Barmabas.

Sincerely yours,

Charles Rolle

St Barnabas constituency