Letters to the Editor: Reflections on independence

Dear Editor,

In little over one year, we will celebrate 50 years of Independence. This moves me to share the following thoughts:

By Divine grace and a genetic transformation, the ancient Israelites came to realize that no entry into the Promised Land could be possible until every iota of mental slavery was exorcised from their beings. A mere 60 days away on foot, it took as long as 40 years for them to reach their goal.

For many years too, we were enslaved. Almost two hundred years ago, the physical shackles tumbled from our ankles, and we began our wandering in the desert of human reconstruction not really knowing who we were or where we wanted to go. Yet like the Israelites, we knew something intuitively, and our souls cried out in desperation for our Promised Land.

Yet the sounds and sensations of those damn shackles have kept us in mental bondage. Even now, after decades of political independence, the curse of enslavement still hangs about our necks. And if we listen very quietly, we can still hear the clanging of metal chains.

For fear of retribution, many of us – too many – cling to the vestiges of the old plantation. Our masters have only changed color, and elevating themselves to the status of demi-gods, have fine-tuned their capricious power and control.

Thus, our Promised Land is nowhere on the horizon. The slave syndrome, devoid of any notion of our singular rights as individuals, is very much alive in this nation, both for poor blacks and whites.

As an independent people, we should have the freedom, right and ability, even the obligation, to thoughtfully structure and build each of our own beautiful communities. We could become the envy of island nations, the glory of the region and an example for the world. Our beauty and abundance – of people, land, and sea – are all we need to fulfill the Great Creator’s intention for us.

But we will only recognize and accept this reality when we are REALLY independent, really free. The Creator gives to each and every one of us all that is essential, not just for our survival, but also to prosper and grow together as wonderful reflection of His glory and power.

First we have to recognize what we have been bountifully given, give thanks, and then work to create a fruitful and enjoyable life for ourselves and our neighbours. Selfishness, greed, and false pride must be removed from our hearts, and replaced with joy, thanksgiving and the ultimate gift of unconditional sharing.

Sadly, our political leaders and others in “high positions”, wholeheartedly embracing the old colonial dynamics, know not such an enlightened path.

The saddeds thing of all is that we as a people have learned to confront the promoters of Human Rights with anger and vengeance. Rights defenders are accused of being anti-Bahamian, devious, infidels, subversive, traitors against the state. This legitimate arm of any civilized and democratic society has to be practiced mainly underground for fear of threats, ridicule and retribution.

Meanwhile, the people have no say in decisions that fundamentally affect our daily lives. Leaders play the secrecy game, making decisions that create havoc, fear and apprehension. There is no Freedom of Information and we are subjected to the old colonial system of civil servant secrecy. We only become aware of what has been done when we are seriously, and often irreparably, impacted by the consequences.

There remains an unspoken “Devine Right of Kings” in this country and our masters ride higher and higher on their pontifical thrones, while we the people live under an illusion of participatory democracy.

The leaders aim to become wealthy, and rule as if we this were an oligarchy, a society controlled by the rich, not a democracy. Whether they be ecclesiastical or political leaders, they should be our servants and not demi-gods who rule with a condemning iron fist.

The Freedom of Information movement is embedded in Universal Declaration of Human Rights developed by the United Nations in 1948. The guiding principle is based upon four freedoms: Freedom of speech; Freedom of religion, Freedom from want; and Freedom from fear.

“Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers,” the declaration states.

We in The Bahamas lack these freedoms and the resulting societal sickness is a pity to behold. According to my venerable friend, and veteran poetic prophet, Etienne Farquharson: we have been shackled with the 7Ds: disregard, disrespect, deceit, dishonesty, denial and disorder, culminating with the seventh D: DAMNATION. You may wish to add more Ds.

These are the modern-day shackles inhibiting our way forward; aware of our fundamental freedom and rights under the Constitution and international protocols, the frustration of enslavement becomes even more malicious.

The contravention of our basic human, civic and social rights, are mainly perpetrated by official agencies of the state, reaffirmed their continued power base of domination. But we also play our part.

Oh, how our psyche loves to be ruled; it is indeed so much easier to be dictated to, ordered and subjugated. They are no longer our servants, but our indomitable plantation slave masters. And thus continues the regime of banana republic dominance.

My brothers and sisters, the main symptom of our resulting moral decay is clear for all to see. A people who have no sense of ownership, power or participation in the national life are easily led to feed on and destroy the nation itself. Thus, the level of murders, the rape and pillage of our women and children. As has been so truthfully stated, “society prepares the crimes and individuals commit them.”

We have, by virtue of our ignorance of fundamental rights, inadvertently sold our freedom to the calloused, indifferent and corrupt demagogues. They tread upon us furiously, as if it were their legal prerogative.

But things do not have to be as they have always been. As others have pointed out before me, murder, torture, slavery, Apartheid, colonialism, were all legal at some point. Legality is a matter of POWER, not justice.

I would encourage especially the young, to become educated, informed, committed and passionate about leading this Commonwealth into the promise land, “God’s Kingdom come on Earth”, as promised by Jesus Christ. According to His admonition, we are not independent until our spirits are free and all fear is removed from our hearts! Until then, we are nothing but slaves in our masters’ vineyards.

Your voices need to be heard and not simply on radio talk shows, but in practical, meaningful, and dynamic ways. If ever we needed a quiet, peaceful, non-violent revolution, it is NOW!

Fearlessly, but with due respect present your well deliberated case. Remember that being afraid is not the same as being fearful; fearlessness demands courage even if your message is delivered while afraid. Fear is temporary; fearfulness is a chronic condition.

You are the masters of today, incarnated in peace love and clarity to bring creative change to this land. Be mindful that your energy, your vibratory energetic force reaches across time and space; time and space actually move within you, rather than you moving through them and they bring you all the knowledge, wisdom, understanding and knowingness to spontaneously grasp the appropriate action and opportunity without any misstep.

You are the bringers of the light; it is your spark, your brilliance which will extinguish the darkness, moving this land, this nation, this planet to its most elevated and enlightened heights. So be courageous, be fearless, even in the midst of being afraid.

Be passionate, be compassionate; bring your sisters and brothers, even mothers and fathers to greater levels of deserving power; stamp out the vestiges of mental slavery and taste the voluptuousness of true freedom; the soul cries for it, the spirit demands it and the body cherishes it; become good stewards of the marvelous creation that you are, and allow no one and no thing to ever diminish your profound and inalienable right to be here. Remain stable and dynamic.

To the young and young at heart, you must engineer a culture of transformation, the ideation of light and brilliance. This is predicated upon compassion, love and wisdom. The richness of your youthful hearts are fertile for this level of transformative leadership. You have arisen at this point in time not by accident, but by a purposefulness that is benevolent enough to win back the soul of our people.

You will not be guided by old rules and regulations which have stolen the souls of our people. Your self-worth, built on wisdom, knowledge and knowingness will rip asunder the walls of fear and enslavement. You will see more from your level of enlightenment and touch the pure source of your divinely saturated angelic origin.

Then, you will be able to bargain from the basis of equality, mutual respect for others, freedom to express and associate at every level of society. From this will emerge a broad pluralistic society, rather than a narrow oligarchy.

So commit to becoming the anchors of light, beautiful, magnificent, peaceful and grounded. You have no excuse not to venture forth. You will put all darkness of inequality at bay; you are the hope of the nation. The light is within you, just allow it to increase.

I close with this meditation by Swami Vivekanada:

“A rain drop from the sky: if it is caught by clean hands, is pure enough for drinking; If it falls in the gutter, its value drops so that it can’t be used even for washing your feet. If it falls on a hot surface, it will evaporate… If it falls on a lotus leaf, it shines like a pearl, if it falls on an oyster, it becomes a pearl… the drop is the same, but its existence and worth depends on whom it is associated with. Always be associated with people who are good at heart…You will experience your own inner transformation.”

Joseph Darville

A Proud and Free Bahamian