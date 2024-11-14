Letters to the Editor: Less Talk, More Action on Child Abuse!

Dear Editor,

As we continue to hear the cry for justice and punishment for those who harm children, it is essential to recognize that merely writing articles and holding protests is not enough to protect the innocent. While these efforts raise awareness, they do not directly prevent individuals from inflicting harm. It takes more than words—it takes a collective effort, a community, and a decisive stance against child abuse.

The Bible speaks clearly on this issue, emphasizing God’s heart for children. In Matthew 18:6, Jesus warns, “But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to stumble, it would be better for them to have a large millstone hung around their neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.” This scripture underscores the severe consequences for those who harm children and highlights the responsibility society holds to protect its most vulnerable.

As much as we demand punishment for those who commit heinous crimes against children, we must also acknowledge a deeper, more systemic issue. Many adults today are living with the trauma of their own childhoods. When these unresolved pains are bottled up, they can explode in destructive ways. It is, therefore, not enough to simply punish perpetrators; we must address the root causes and foster a culture where every child’s safety and well-being are paramount.

It is time for a zero-tolerance stance on any form of child abuse, one that holds accountable all those who harm minors, regardless of status or circumstance. This is not just about stronger laws—it is about a collective societal will to protect our children at all costs. The powers that be must stop talking and start acting. Our Child Protection Act needs to be revised and strengthened to reflect the urgency of the times.

The time is now to stop blaming others and take responsibility for creating an environment where child abuse is not tolerated under any circumstances. It will take a village to protect our children, and we must be unwavering in our commitment to safeguard the next generation from harm.

Written by: Shervonne Cash Hollis,

Child Advocate, Certified CSA Facilitator