Letters to the Editor: Is there really a shortage of nurses in The Bahamas?

Editor,

Is The Bahamas truly for Bahamians? This is a question I ask myself daily. Being hired as a Nurse in The Bahamas is challenging. Well! It’s only challenging for the ones who were born here. Imagine studying so hard to graduate from Nursing School and then sitting a 2-day National Exam in order to be certified, only to still be unemployed at the end of it all. Any Nurse can tell you that Nursing School was a rigorous program that included both classroom and hands-on experience, with the latter being over 1,000+ hours. Nurses have endured many sleepless nights throughout Nursing School.

I am a Nurse who was born, raised, and trained in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, but I am still without a job as a Nurse. Some may ask, “How are you a Nurse and not working?”. This is an easy answer. The Ministry of Health & Wellness continues to hire foreigners to work in the hospitals and clinics despite the fact that their own have been without jobs for months or even years. Many nurses have tried so hard to be employed but have become unsuccessful after applying numerous times and still being turned around. Others may ask, “What about going private or leaving the country?” Private places do not want to hire due to a lack of training Licensed Nurses (not to be confused with Student Nurse) in most foreign countries. Many require you to have at least two years of experience as a licensed nurse before hiring. Yes, I know! They continue to address the Media about the shortage of Nurses in The Bahamas even though they have Bahamian Nurses applying to them in vain.

A question to the powers that be: “Why are we failing as Nurses in our own country?” A problem that has been happening year after year and political party after political party. Are we truly an independent country? 50 years of Independence only to still depend on the same people and systems that are in place. 50 years of Independence only to be turned around numerous times. Dr. Michael Darville, Minister of Health & Wellness, you are called on to please investigate this matter that has been going on for far too long. There is no way nurses should be trained in this country and not be hired. It is sad when we can take care of the World but neglect ourselves.