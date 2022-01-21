Letters to the Editor: Hybrid learning is not good enough

Dear Editor,

In regards to the schools opening at 50 percent hybrid learning — this is unacceptable.

There’s absolutely no valid reason as to why we can’t go back 100 percent face-to-face learning.

No one will tell us why.

We’ve been open the whole last year. If the protocols are in place 100 percent of the time, which they are, why can’t students be in school 100 percent of the time?

We are told that maybe in February we can go back to 100 percent face-to-face learning; meanwhile, restaurants, cinemas, virtual learning centers, hotels and gambling establishments are wide open at full capacity.

We are fed up.

We have been strung along long enough.

Please note that we are still marching on January 31st. Enough is enough.

Laureen