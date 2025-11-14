LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Dog Safety

BY Sen. Maxine Seymour – Dear Editor,

I am relieved to hear that the young boy attacked on Saturday past in the Rosetta Street area is

stable, and that his injuries are not life-threatening. Animal Control acted swiftly and the

pitbulls involved have already been euthanized.

Dog attacks are not rare in The Bahamas. In May, a five-year-old girl was bitten in the capital. A

year ago, a woman faced charges after her pitbulls mauled a man in New Providence. In 2019, a

man riding his bicycle in Grand Bahama was attacked by three pitbulls. In 2022, a man was

found dead on a sidewalk on Palm Tree Avenue, suspected to have been attacked by dogs. In

2023, a toddler in Grand Bahama was attacked at preschool. Also in 2023, an elderly woman

was viciously attacked while exercising in Lucaya. In January 2024 a runner in the capital

described being backed up against a wall on Nassau Street when two pitbulls disrupted his

morning jog. This is not a complete record of attacks. Each incident is a warning we can no

longer dismiss.

Too often, people breed dogs, mix breeds, or even train them to be aggressive, yet fail to

secure them properly. That failure puts others at risk. We must do better. The protection of

human life is paramount, and part of that protection depends on responsible dog ownership.

This is not about vilifying dogs because it is not their fault, their owners are to blame. Many

Bahamian families love and care for their pets responsibly. Dogs provide companionship,

emotional support, and life-changing assistance to people with disabilities. They are loyal,

loving creatures, but compassion for animals must never come at the expense of public safety.

Both matter. Both must be protected.

I often see stray dogs roaming the streets of New Providence, and I question where we would

be without organizations like BAARK!, The Bahamas Humane Society, and others who dedicate

themselves to spay and neuter programmes. Their work is vital, and it deserves national

support, even as we tackle the root causes with stronger enforcement and coordinated action.

Ferocious or aggressive dogs have no place in residential areas. All dogs, indoor and outdoor,

must be securely enclosed, with shade, water, and space to exercise. They must not roam freely

or intimidate passersby, like students walking to and from school and working adults heading to

bus stops. Beaches and parks are shared spaces. We live in a beautiful subtropical climate, and

the outdoors are a divine gift that we should be able to enjoy without compromise. I have said

it multiple times before, no one should be forced to navigate fear while enjoying life in public

settings.

I encourage citizens to report violations. We must protect our citizens and residents, especially

the most vulnerable, children, the elderly, persons with disabilities, while caring for our animals

with dignity and responsibility.

Prevention is better than cure. Accountability is better than regret. Let us do better.

Warmly,

Maxine Seymour

Opposition Senator & Shadow Minister for Social Services, Information, and Broadcasting