Letters to the Editor: Crying wolf too often?

Editor,

I have postulated before, and I will do so again, in saying, without fear of contradiction, that crime, per se. is NOT out of control. Yes, it is to be readily admitted that the inordinate spike in alleged homicides is problematic, but most all other types of crimes and criminal offenses are trending downwards. Mind you, any type of crime poses destabilizing effects on the economy and national life, but I submit that the average Bahamian is apparently getting hysterical or worse.

While preventative measures may be conceptualized and implemented to put a damper on ordinary crimes such as burglary; house breakings; assaults against the person; rape and even, God forbid, suicides, there is literally NOTHING that the police; the political directorate or the general population are able to effectively do to stop or prevent homicides. With your leave, Editor. may I dare to say why?

If one owns a home or occupies an apartment, burglar bars or security screens may be installed. Properties can be fenced or walled in. CTV systems are available. In most households, at least one person is home during the day and even more during the afternoons and evenings. Such a physical presence acts as a determent to housebreaking and home invasions.

Personal assaults, in my extensive legal experience and practice, usually occur between individuals who are ‘known’ to each other, for instance, ‘drinking’ buddies or pals who may ingest too much alcohol or narcotics. We love a good or bad argument and will cuss, fight, and carry on at the drop of a hat, literally. Bodily harm or injuries may result while in a drunken or high stupor’ unintentionally. These types of incidences, obviously, are detectable and preventable.

The average rape, if it may be referred to as such, also, based on available statistics, is perpetuated where the parties are known to each other either intimately or on a casual basis. Of course, there are other cases where the perpetrator selects his victim, usually a female. Date rapes are also an innate problem where alcohol and substance abuse may play out. To prevent these types of rape is simple… simply do not date certain types of characters and do not travel alone in unfamiliar places when it gets dark. Carry a loud personal alarm system and NEVER allow your in-house children or young adults to ‘date’ certain types of people, where possible.

If right-thinking Bahamians were to follow the above simple suggestions, there is a possibility that certain types of crimes will continue to trend downwards. The vexing issues revolve around conflict resolution. The inability or unwillingness of most young and youthful Bahamian males to resolve their differences, usually very stupid ones, in a peaceful manner is now almost beyond the pale. The brutal socialization of many of these males is based on the dubious philosophy of the gun, Retaliation and ‘protection’ of one’s perceived turf are the main engines which drive homicides. No more….no less.

Too many of our politicians and influencers are wont to shrilly blurt out, too often, that ‘Crime is out of control’ when, realistically, it is not. The ruling party always catches the inevitable flack about being soft on crime and devoid of a comprehensive crime-fighting plan. The Opposition and their allies are quick to suggest the same thing, but you NEVER ever hear them opine as to causes and solutions. It’s like a political football.

There was once a young boy in a fable who loved to cry ‘Wolf’ to such an extent that no one believed him when the REAL wolf came trotting along. We are now, I submit, collectively, crying Wolf too often. This is ill-advised, as we are now able to see by the recent advisory by the USA State Department and its local Embassy.

No country in the world has more crime than the USA, and I would have been mugged and robbed in the Florida area at least once. In fact, I was knocked out with what is commonly referred to as a cow cock; robbed of the rental car and luggage. Thanks be to God, I had concealed a considerable cash amount in my socks and shoes so the assailant did not carry that! In The Bahamas, we do not have or hear about mass shootings like over in the good old USA. Yet the USA tells its citizens to be careful in The Bahamas?

Our business stakeholders, who should know better than to cry Wolf, indiscriminately are perpetuating this myth that crime is out of control when it is not. Prominent hoteliers are wringing their hands and lamenting bitterly that crime is out of control when it is not. They are pouring, copiously, gasoline onto the proverbial fire.

As I have said before, a National Day of Prayer is useless in the extreme and is mere posturing and an indication that the secular society is mainly clueless. I call on the beloved Prime Minister to host a series of town-styled meetings with the average citizenry to hear and learn of their concerns in their communities. While I do not go so far as to call for the resignation/s of anyone, the bare strategy is, obviously, not working. To God then, in all things, be the glory.

Written by: Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.