Letters to the Editor: Capitulation or Solutions?

Editor,

It has often been said that ‘Whom the gods would destroy they first make mad’. This is an age-old adage that I have always observed, especially in the context of Bahamian politics. Every reasonable and right-thinking person in our wonderful country would readily admit that the levels of crime and the fear of crime are way too high. Many have waxed eloquently and sometimes dis-jointly as to solutions to this debilitating and vexing national issue.

Some supposedly responsible Bahamians have advocated that the state and its law enforcement units should sit down and dialogue with reputed gang leaders! If this is correct, it sends a wrong message to the criminal elements within our midst. That message says brazenly that the state and its apparatus have failed in their efforts, over these many decades, to put an effective damper on crime, especially alleged homicides and assaults against the person.

It must be borne in mind that our beloved Prime Minister, when he was in opposition, was the victim of an apparent criminal home invasion and but for the grace of God, he may not be PM today. Our rest while Commissioner of Police, before he was elevated to the third floor, was assaulted and robbed. In the alleged area of his residence. In addition, according to the then police reports, he was shot at and, again, by the grace of God, he was wearing a medallion on his neck chain, and the bullet ricocheted. Today, he is the point law enforcement officer in his unenviable role as Commissioner of Police.

For any right-thinking Bahamian leader, across the spectrum, to believe that sitting down with the ‘known’ gang leaders and their apologists is dead wrong and will now enhance their status within the hoods. If I am aware that you are suspected of being a rapist or scum bag, am I going to want to sit down and dialogue with you before or after you would have committed a criminal act of that nature?

This is a major dogma that afflicts our everyday society. The powers that be appear to cloak and cuddle individuals who are often ‘known’ to the police. Too many people are living large on the suspected proceeds of crime.

This disregard for life, much less respect for the law, emanates from the fact, in my view, that the traditional family units have been utterly abandoned and destroyed over these decades. Our people, by and large, have come to accept a degree of criminality almost as a matter of course… These so-called criminals live in abodes with friends and relatives more than likely. The police should have intelligence and data as to the gang people.

Yes, it must also be admitted that the detection rate of the RBPF is second to none. It must also be admitted that no matter how much resources are allocated to the police or the dramatic increase in personnel, that will not cut it. Even the construction of bigger detention centers and jails will not cut it. What is the real solution to mere posturing and capitulation?

We simply need to bring God back into the humanistic equation. The average Bahamian may profess to know God, in my humble opinion, but do most of us actually act and live our individual lives in accordance with easy biblical precepts, I dare say know. You see, beloved, it is only when a person decides, consciously, to change or transform the way he/she thinks. This is where Scripture and not mere religion comes in. There is saving power in the name of The Lord Jesus Christ.

Unless and until we restore the nuclear family and reestablish the traditional landmarks, we will continue to see unabated crime and criminal behavior. The collective church, as opposed to the secular state, should step into the ever-widening gap and apply the balm which is right before our very eyes. These are the low-hanging solutions. By the way, if gang leaders are easily acknowledged and identifiable, why are they walking our streets and sitting down with law enforcement agencies with impunity? Is the job too hard for Commissioner Fernander and his high command? To God then, in all things, be the glory!

Written by: Orland H. Bodie, Jr.