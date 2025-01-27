Watch ILTV Live
Letters to the Editor: A call to action after a weekend of violence

Editor,

This weekend, our nation was confronted with unspeakable tragedies that have left us grieving and deeply troubled. Two young children died in separate incidents, and the life of a mother who recently delivered was allegedly taken in an act of senseless violence. These heartbreaking events are a reminder of how fragile life is and the extent of the work we have to do to protect the most vulnerable among us.

Every child is a promise, a life filled with potential, hope, and a future that deserves to be nurtured. A mother carries a profound duty, especially in those tender months right after childbirth when newborns need constant warmth, specialized care and nutrition.

Parenting and caregiving are sacred but often overwhelming responsibilities. To every mother, father, and caregiver who feels burdened or alone: you do not have to carry the weight by yourself. Resources, people, and organizations are ready to assist you and your child. There is no shame in asking for help; we are stronger together, when we lean on each other.

As a society, we need to stop judging women who find themselves unexpectedly expecting. The Bahamas Godparent Center is just one of other organizations willing to intervene in unplanned pregnancies.

Parenting is not a solo journey, and it takes a village to ensure every child and family thrives. We must be vigilant and provide encouragement, practical help, and love to those who need it most.

If you suspect a child is in danger, or want to report any concerns, dial 711. This is not just a number—it is a lifeline, and your voice could save young lives.

At the same time, we cannot overlook the epidemic of violence in our country. The senseless killing of a mother is not just an act of violence against her but against her infant and her family’s future. We must take a stand, advocate for peace, and work tirelessly to address the roots of violence that plague our communities.

To the families of this weekend’s victims, I extend my deepest condolences. Words are inadequate in the face of such pain, but I pray that God wraps you in His comfort and grants you strength in this time of unimaginable grief.

These lives lost represent a call to action. We must commit to building a Bahamas where children are safe, mothers are supported, and families can flourish – a Bahamas for all Bahamians.

