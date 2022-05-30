Letter to the Editor: ‘Wrong is wrong’ in the public service

To the Editor:

I want to comment on your story, dated May 25th, 2022 by Royston Jones Jr. with the heading as follows: “Glover-Rolle says finance officers overpaid themselves by $4 million”.

The Internal Audit can possibly be true. It’s sad that one or two financial officers have demoralized the reputation of other financial officers by their greed.

“BPSU” President you need to thread very lightly until you know what was done. I am not PLP, but I applaud Mrs. Pia Glover – Rolle, for having the balls to act on what is right and stop the raping and injustice of the public service via some officers.

As a former public officer, this matter has happened to plenty of public servants, which is undetected by auditors and the public servant. Upon retiring, the finance officer of the department is required to add up all sick and missing days of the public servant throughout all of their years employed.

If the officer goes over the required days by law, it is deducted. The financial officer of the department removes more than the officer took and submits it to the public treasury for payment to the retiree. So, in other words, the finance officer of the department keeps the extra monies taken from the officer, as there is no sign-in log to verify after certain years.

So, if the retiring officer is entitled to $100,000.00 upon leaving, they are paid or given a total of $50,000.00 for years with the government, and the balance is kept, which is untraceable by auditors.

Another way it is being done is through loans from local banks which the government financial officer now works with the local banking officer to overpay the loan from the public officer’s salary, which is untraceable by the auditors. One government agency of a learned nature is famed for this practice which is still going on.

So, Mrs. Glover-Rolle, do your job as we the public ask and then crackdown on all those public officers who have businesses on the side, which is against general orders rule.

WRONG IS WRONG