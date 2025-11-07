LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Turning the Tide: Why Strengthening Governance is Central to Restoring Public Trust and Advancing the SDGs

Dear Editor,

The recent Global Progress Report on Sustainable Development Goal 16: Peaceful, Just, and

Inclusive Societies (SDG 16), released by the United Nations Development Program, offers both

a warning and a call to action. Despite the global community’s commitments, not a single target

under SDG 16 is fully on track. Across the world, we see mounting attacks on journalists and

human rights defenders, increasing civic repression, and eroding public confidence in

democratic systems. In 2024 alone, a human rights defender or journalist was killed or

disappeared every 14 hours, and fewer than half of citizens worldwide believe they have any

real influence over government decisions.

For The Bahamas – as one of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) most vulnerable to the

impacts of climate change, and among the countries with the highest levels of wealth inequality

in the Caribbean – these findings carry profound meaning. Achieving SDG 16 is not only about

governance; it is about our survival and our shared future. Transparent, accountable, and

participatory institutions are the foundation that allows us to respond effectively to hurricanes;

to recover equitably from economic shocks; and to ensure that no Bahamian is left behind.

At the Organization for Responsible Governance (ORG), we believe that governance reform is

the bridge between aspiration and action. For nearly a decade, ORG has worked to make SDG

16 real in the lives of Bahamians through civic education, anti-corruption advocacy, and

inclusive policy dialogue. Our Active Citizens Bahamas, Be Clear Bahamas, and Freedom Schools

initiatives have empowered thousands of youth and adults alike to understand their rights and

responsibilities; to see how governance systems impact daily life; and to use their voices to

drive positive change in their communities.

We are equally proud of our advocacy for the full enactment and implementation of the

Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), which remains one of the most vital tools for transparency

and citizen empowerment. Through our Policy Review Centre, public consultations, and

national dialogues, ORG continues to bridge the gap between citizens and policymakers;

thereby ensuring decisions about laws, policies, and budgets reflect the lived realities and

interests of the people most affected by them.

Our anti-corruption work, including Integrity Week held each December, advances this same

goal. ORG’s Integrated Framework for Anti-Corruption promotes cross-sector collaboration to

reduce corruption risks across The Bahamas. Alongside this, our advocacy for the Independent

Commission of Investigations, the Protected Disclosures Act, and reform of Public Disclosures

and Campaign Finance laws aims to create an environment where accountability and integrity

are not just lofty ideals, but enforced expectations.

We know that lasting progress depends on building the capacity of those who serve on the

frontlines of democracy: our not-for-profit and faith-based organizations. Through ORG’s NPO

Cluster Capacity Training Series, more than 190 civil society leaders have been trained in

fundraising, communications, monitoring and evaluation, financial reporting, and organizational

leadership—laying the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient local nonprofit sector. At the

same time, our national initiative, Map4Good Bahamas, is working to mobilize and connect

over 1,500 organizations across the country, helping the sector better coordinate its impact on

disaster response, climate change adaptation, and pressing social challenges that affect

communities throughout the archipelago.

Meanwhile, our newly launched Voter Education: Pathway to the Polls program marks a pivotal

and urgent step in bringing SDG 16 to life in The Bahamas. As the nation faces growing

inequality, political fatigue, and deepening distrust in institutions, empowering

citizens—especially first-time and Family Island voters—to understand how their vote shapes

governance and accountability has never been more essential. This is about participation as

well as protection—of our democracy, our voice, and our collective future. ORG is calling on

partners across every sector—government, private industry, media, and civil society—to join us

in expanding this effort, promoting voter education on a national level and ensuring that every

Bahamian has both the knowledge and confidence to engage meaningfully in the decisions that

define our country’s path forward.

Ultimately, the lesson of the UN’s global SDG 16 report is unmistakable: peace, justice, and

inclusion are not optional; they are the preconditions for progress on every other Sustainable

Development Goal. For The Bahamas, that means investing not only in physical resilience but in

democratic resilience. If we want to withstand the next storm, reduce inequality, and build a

fairer, more sustainable nation, we must first strengthen the institutions that hold us together.

At ORG, our optimism remains unshaken. We believe that Bahamians, when informed,

engaged, and empowered, can chart a path toward a more transparent, participatory, and just

society. The tides of authoritarianism and apathy are rising across the world, but in The

Bahamas, we still have the power to steer our own course.

Together, we can make SDG 16 not just a global goal, but a Bahamian reality.