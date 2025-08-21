Letter to the Editor: The Danger of Politicising Bahamian History

The purpose of history is not to make us feel good about ourselves but to make us wiser. Wisdom comes only when we confront the full range of our past: the victories and the humiliations, the courage and the cowardice, the policies that lifted thousands and those that left others behind.

The Bahamian people cannot be treated as children who must be shielded from complexity. We must be trusted with the whole story, in all its brightness and its darkness. Anything less insults our maturity.

We cannot rewrite Bahamian history simply because it makes some uncomfortable. The temptation to sanitize is strongest during national celebrations, when leaders are painted as saints and the divisions of the time are ignored. But erasure is theft. It robs future generations of the ability to see how choices were made and mistakes avoided.

Consider slavery and colonialism. These were dark, painful chapters, marked by exploitation and injustice. Yet it is precisely by grappling with those truths that we understand why freedom was so hard won and why justice remains fragile.

To acknowledge the injustices of the past is not to weaken national pride. It is to ground it in reality.

If students hear only a triumphal story of independence, tourism, and culture, they will be unprepared to see the deeper patterns of inequality or corruption that persist. If instead they are taught a fuller story, including victimization and hardship, they will be better citizens, equipped not just to celebrate their country but to improve it.

The goal is not to dwell in darkness but to learn from it.

Politicizing history treats memory as a commodity. Instead of a shared inheritance, it becomes a partisan prize. If Bahamian history continues to be rewritten, our children will inherit competing myths. One glorifies the PLP, another the FNM, and the truth is lost between them. When people cannot agree on their past, it becomes harder to agree on their future.

Great societies have confronted their own dark chapters. The United States continues to wrestle with slavery, South Africa with apartheid, Germany with the Holocaust. Facing these truths has strengthened, not weakened, their moral foundations. The Bahamas must show the same courage.

The way forward for us as Bahamians must be that we demand that history in The Bahamas be taught and remembered with fidelity to the truth, not to political convenience. Schools