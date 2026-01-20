Letter to the Editor: Return The Bahamas Back to God

The past few years—and especially recent months—have revealed an alarming and undeniable reality: The Bahamas is experiencing insurmountable levels of crime, corruption, moral decay, and spiritual darkness. This is not exaggeration, nor is it fearmongering. It is a sober observation of what is unfolding before our very eyes.

Whether one is a Bible believer or not, I make a heartfelt plea to every Bahamian: we must pray for our nation. Pray for our land. Pray for our leaders—those in high places—and pray just as earnestly for the commoner among us. What we are facing is not merely a social, political, or economic crisis. It is a spiritual warfare, with attacks coming from both external and internal forces.

We see it everywhere. Once-respected institutions are shaken by scandal. Our streets are plagued by violence and lawlessness. Our homes are fractured. Even within church walls, compromise, hypocrisy, and discord have crept in. Scandal after scandal—by Bahamians and foreigners alike—has become so common that many have grown numb to it. This should deeply trouble us.