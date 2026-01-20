Letter to the Editor: Return The Bahamas Back to God

Whether one is a Bible believer or not, I make a heartfelt plea to every Bahamian: we must pray for our nation. Pray for our land. Pray for our leaders—those in high places—and pray just as earnestly for the commoner among us. What we are facing is not merely a social, political, or economic crisis. It is a spiritual warfare, with attacks coming from both external and internal forces.
We see it everywhere. Once-respected institutions are shaken by scandal. Our streets are plagued by violence and lawlessness. Our homes are fractured. Even within church walls, compromise, hypocrisy, and discord have crept in. Scandal after scandal—by Bahamians and foreigners alike—has become so common that many have grown numb to it. This should deeply trouble us.
We cannot stubbornly turn a blind eye and a deaf ear to the atrocities playing out daily in this country and expect different results. We cannot continue to abuse the Bible—only quoting scriptures when we are in trouble, only quoting verses when it suits our agenda, and discarding God’s word when obedience, discipline, and accountability are required. God is not mocked, and He is not pleased.
Some may dismiss this message as alarmist or fear-driven. It is not. Throughout history, God has used all manner of voices to sound the alarm—from children to adults, from prophets to ordinary citizens. Truth does not lose its authority simply because it makes us uncomfortable.
We have strayed far from God and replaced Him with modern-day demigods: political leaders, celebrities, influencers, and those who possess earthly riches but lack spiritual wealth. We have elevated power, popularity, and profit above righteousness, humility, and reverence for God. In doing so, we have lost our moral compass.
The truth is uncomfortable but necessary: we have messed up. As a people, we must repent—individually and collectively. Repentance is not weakness; it is wisdom. If we continue down this path of arrogance, compromise, and spiritual neglect, the once-beloved Bahamas as we know it will be destroyed—not overnight, but piece by piece.
This message is a wake-up call—not to one political party, one church, or one group—but to all Bahamians. Returning to God is not about religion alone; it is about seeking divine direction, correction, and protection for our nation.
Heed the warning now, before it is too late.