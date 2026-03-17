Letter to the Editor: No Leadership Dilemma In The PLP

Dear Editor,

The iconic PLP, unlike the crumbling FNM, does not have a leadership dilemma. That party is ably and firmly led by the Rt. Hon. Philip E. Davis, KC, MP (PLP–Cat Island, Rum Cay & San Salvador). The FNM, on the other hand, seems to be fraught with competing factions within its leadership ranks. Many of its former MPs, even Cabinet members, have been “denied” or “overlooked” for re-nomination. The party has been gutted like the proverbial fish and refashioned into a macabre caricature of the current “leader.”

Davis, unlike Pintard, is not a lame-duck leader, and he has no viable internal challengers for his position. If the FNM were to lose—as I predict it will—Pintard, even if returned in Marco City, would be the first person shown the door. Sands, of course, will continue to be a seatless wonder. The Hon. Shannendon Cartwright, currently the ranking FNM MP for St. Barnabas, is projected by many constituents to lose to PLP newcomer Owen Wells.

In other words, after the electoral dust settles, the entire front tier of the FNM could be wiped out. Who, then, would be able to lead the FNM into opposition and rally what will be a badly demoralized entity? I see one of two scenarios. One: the FNM will have to elect a new leadership team headed by either the Hon. Adrian White (FNM–St. Ann’s), allegedly a relic and a scion of the long-defunct United Bahamian Party (UBP). We also know who his alleged mentor is. Two: the return of the Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Minnis (FNM–Killarney) would be inevitable.

Some have opined that within the PLP, a “succession battle” is heating up, particularly involving the Hon. Chester Cooper (PLP–Exuma), regarding a satisfactory successor to Mr. Davis whenever he decides to step aside as paramount leader of the PLP. Except for an act of God, I do not foresee that happening anytime soon. When that time comes, however, the successor will be none other than the incoming PLP MP for Fort Charlotte.

Some may ask: why and how? Simple. That individual has long demonstrated the ability to think outside the box and has an almost uncanny ability to generate positive energy. He is also a self-made man who earned his fabled wealth the old-fashioned way. As a descendant of Andros, he possesses the natural entrepreneurial spirit to take this nation to the next level. At the appropriate time—and not before—he is poised for the role of his life.

There is, however, no leadership vacuum or dilemma within the PLP. The “dried bones” in the FNM will face such a leadership dilemma, only to live again.

To God, then, in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.