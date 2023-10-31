Letter to the Editor: Hearing voices?

Editor,

It has been written that: ‘Whom the gods wish to destroy, they first make mad.’ This bold and provocative quote has caused many people to act out of the box, across the board. There are others who remind me of the fabled Don Quiote, the deluded hero and protagonist of a novel by a Spanish author hundreds of years ago. He was accompanied by his faithful valet Sanchez.

In Bahamian politics, I submit that we have homegrown Don Quiotes within our midst and an abundance of Sanchezs. The PLP will be holding a national convention within a matter of days. It has been announced that several persons will challenge for the position of National Chairman and perhaps other leadership positions. It is interesting that, so far, no one has declared that he/she will challenge the Hon. Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, KC, MP (PLP-Cat Island) position of Party Leader.

Apparently, there are persons who are ‘peeved’ with the Hon. Fred A. Mitchell, ( PLP-Fox Hill), our erstwhile Minister of Foreign Affairs and PLP National Chairman due to the fallout from the nomination process for the party’s nomination process for the West End & Bimini constituency. Mr. Mitchell, in my view, is one of the best National Chairpersons that the party has ever had, save for the late Hon. Bradley Roberts and the late ‘Dud’ Maynard.

Mitchell has a very stern facial expression and he is not known to tolerate ‘foolishness,’ and those traits may well cause some fellow PLPs not to gravitate towards him or even to ‘like’ him. That is quite fine, but he is a proven hands-on administrator and political operative, bar none. This is no time to be playing musical chairs, pardon the pun, with the National Chairperson’s position. The New Deal PLP, led by the esteemed Party Leader, is going into its third year in governance.

There is a heavy agenda that the PLP must flesh out over the course of the next Eighteen (18) months. There will be little time for frivolous and vexatious distractions. If so-called party members are unable to fish, they should be able to cut bait or they should get the hell out of the boat. Don Quiote was ‘known’ by his family and fellow villagers to ‘hear’ voices. Is it possible that there might be some within the PLP who may be hearing ‘voices’? God forbid but if there are any, well has it been said that: ‘Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad’.

Written by: Ortland H. Bodie Jr.