LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Grand Bahama Needs a New Approach

FREEPORT, GRAND BAHAMA – With an election approaching, Grand Bahama will rightly be a major issue for voters.

For too long, the island has struggled to regain its economic footing. But continuing with the current structure—or simply expanding government control—is unlikely to deliver the change that is needed.

There is another option.

Grand Bahama’s original success came from its unique structure under the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which allowed faster decisions and more efficient development. Instead of abandoning that model, we should modernise it—while learning from where it fell short in the past.

The island could become a test case for better, faster, more efficient governance, with streamlined approvals and digitised processes designed to attract investment.

This would require a new professional management structure operating under clear government rules and oversight.

Importantly, this approach does not dilute sovereign authority. It strengthens it by ensuring that all decisions are made within clearly defined national standards.

The Government remains fully in control—while ensuring processes are faster, more transparent, and more effective.

There is also clear interest from credible long-term investors who are ready to support this kind of modern, well-governed framework.

If it works, the same model could be applied across the country.

Grand Bahama does not have to remain a problem to solve. By learning from the past and acting with clarity, it can become part of the solution.

Yours faithfully,

Stephen Crane

Concerned Stakeholder in Grand Bahama’s future