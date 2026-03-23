Letter to the Editor: Complacency & Inertia in Politics

Editor,

Like many creatures in the natural world, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has its natural predators. As a PLP long before many who now espouse the tenets of Sir Lynden and A.D. Hanna, I have always believed in, and practiced, the ideology of that party — with no apology.

They, et al., were all about wiping away the tears from every eye; comforting the sick; visiting the imprisoned; feeding the hungry; and clothing the naked — bar none. That was the core principle and guiding philosophy of what we commonly call “the poor man.”

I am more than persuaded that the Hon. Philip Edward Davis, KC, MP, our esteemed Prime Minister, is a genuine disciple of Sir Lynden, even if he (the latter) treated Brave like a stepchild and a political challenger. It is what it is. Brave was the backbone of Messrs. Christie, Ingraham & Company.

I submit that, had it not been for the herculean efforts and legal acumen of Brave, the other “partners” would never have had the financial wherewithal and ample time to enter frontline politics. I further submit that Pindling, Christie, and Ingraham never saw Brave as prime ministerial material, for whatever reasons. Pindling, when he held sway over the PLP in the 1980s, allegedly “blocked” Brave from receiving a PLP nomination.

Whom God blesses, however, no man can curse. Brave was destined, even before he was conceived in his beloved late mother’s womb, to be called and ordained to become Prime Minister on his own merits.

I am convinced that Brave is on the right track, but he may well be misserved by a cadre of fake sycophants, bull skaters, highly devious and purely wicked individuals who may have deliberately erected a bubble — a bastardized version of “The Great Wall of China” — around him. I make no apologies for this bold and possibly offensive characterization.

In the few short years that the Davis administration has been in place, The Bahamas is far better off than when my good friend, the Hon. Hubert Alexander Minnis (FNM–Killarney), was in charge. Many within the FNM leadership have sought to “blame” Minnis solely for the party’s shortcomings back then.

The FNM, despite its recent “launch,” has numerous questions to answer — questions that, realistically, may have no credible answers. For instance: Why was Pintard “obliged” to step down as National Chairman? Why was Dr. Duane Sands “fired” before he even knew it? Why was the Hon. Peter K. Turnquest, then FNM MP for East End, obliged to resign? Was there a high-ranking FNM executive representing opposing interests to Turnquest and his business partner? And now, are we seeing another script where a prominent candidate may eventually be obliged to withdraw his ratification?

The FNM may have some glitter and even some traction. Bahamians, however, must ask the salient questions and demand answers. The PLP, with all due respect, is appearing to many to be too laid-back — suffering from inertia or even complacency. No blame on anyone, but elections are akin to war, albeit by political means.

The PLP must pull up its bootstraps. There must not be even the slightest signs of complacency or inertia. The FNM, led by “hidden hands” and big money, is power-hungry and will, I submit, go to great lengths — by any means necessary — to wrest political power from the iconic PLP.

In all things, however, to God be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk ShowHost