LETTER TO THE EDITOR: At 50, the Bahamas must embrace a technology-focused future

Dear Editor,

I am writing to discuss an urgent matter that requires immediate, focused attention, and action. The Bahamas, as a beautiful and vibrant nation, must move aggressively to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies for Bahamians to secure a prosperous future. Our failure to do so could result in experiencing a fate similar to that of Nokia, Kodak, and Blockbuster.

As you may recall, Nokia was once the global leader in mobile phones, dominating the market with its innovative devices. However, their reluctance to adapt to the rapidly changing landscape of smartphones and touchscreens ultimately led to their downfall. Similarly, Kodak, a renowned name in photography, failed to recognize the potential of digital cameras and the shift towards online sharing platforms. Blockbuster, once a giant in the video rental industry, underestimated the impact of online streaming and paid the price for it.

These examples highlight the importance of staying ahead of the technological curve. The world is rapidly advancing, and AI, automation, and other digital technologies are becoming increasingly prevalent in various industries. By embracing these technologies, the Bahamas can unlock tremendous opportunities for economic growth, innovation, and improved quality of life for its citizens.

The potential benefits of adopting AI and digital technologies are vast. AI can optimize processes, enhance decision-making, and streamline operations across multiple sectors such as education, healthcare, energy, financial services & banking, transportation, tourism, and agriculture. It can help analyze data to identify patterns and trends, leading to more effective resource allocation and informed policy-making. As an example, by integrating digital technologies and AI into education, the Bahamas can better equip its workforce with the skills necessary for the jobs of the future.

Furthermore, the global economy is becoming increasingly digitalized, and countries that fail to keep pace will inevitably be left behind. Embracing AI and digital technologies can position the Bahamas as a competitive player on the global stage, attracting foreign investment, fostering innovation, and creating new business and job opportunities. It can enable the Bahamas to diversify its economy, reduce dependence on traditional industries, and build resilience against economic uncertainties.

However, time is of the essence. Delaying the adoption of these technologies will only widen the gap between the Bahamas and other nations that are already reaping the benefits of digital technology integration and are now embracing AI. The government, private sector, and educational institutions must collaborate, invest in research, infrastructure, and talent development. Additionally, legislation, policies, and regulations must be updated or created to ensure the ethical and responsible implementation and use of both digital technologies and AI, safeguarding privacy, and promoting transparency.

In conclusion, the Bahamas stands at a critical juncture in its development. By aggressively embracing AI and other digital technologies, our nation can secure a prosperous future, driving economic growth, innovation, and improved livelihoods for its citizens. However, our failure to do so risks the Bahamas following the footsteps of Nokia, Kodak, and Blockbuster, becoming obsolete in the face of technological advancements.

We must move beyond the last decade-plus of simply tech talk and embrace the adoption of and adaptation to AI and digital technologies, further delays are no longer an option.

Let us seize this opportunity to shape a brighter future for the Bahamas.

Written by: Eden Merry Johnson, Anxious Bahamian Gen Z