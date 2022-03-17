LET THE CHIPS FALL: Minnis says if evidence of corruption found, govt should charge those responsible “including myself”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said yesterday that if the government’s investigation into his administration’s spending during the pandemic, including the probe into food assistance program uncovers anything untoward or criminal in nature, then it should charge up anyone responsible, including himself.

Minnis and Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis got into a brief, but heated exchange in the House of Assembly during the opening of the mid-year budget debate.

It was not the last exchange between the former prime minister and governing parliamentarians for the day.

Davis accused the government of using the coronavirus pandemic and the public state of emergency to hide spending.

“We would not have been having this conversation if he would have done his job and follow the law,” the prime minister said.

“If he had followed the law when he was the competent authority, as we pointed out to him while in opposition — I have many statements that I made to him.

“Anti-corruption, I reminded him on many occasions that transparency international warned about the fact that the pandemic would be used as a veil to hide spending, and I’m saying I have discovered that is what is happening now, hidden spending and you should have done your job.”

In response, Minnis said if the prime minister suspects there was hidden spending to investigate.

He said: “Any irregularities or any semblance of corruption charge the individuals including myself because I am totally against corruption.

“I am totally against it.

“Just [be] totally transparent; do the investigation and let the chips fall where they may.

“If not, let’s move on; tell the Bahamians what they are about to do about the recession; the cost of living; and gas and food and expenses that they face today.

“They want to hear how you are going to better the lives.”

Davis has said several initiatives under the former administration had little to no checks and balances.

With respect to the food assistance program, he said last week that the former Chairperson of the National Food Security Task Force Susan Holowesko Larson was paid $1,750 per week, and Larson spent $4.7 million of the $53 million provided to the task force to cover administrative fees.

Last week, the prime minister said an NGO attached to the program had $2 million sitting in its bank account, though a task force representative said this was an unfair assertion as there was a clear coding and accounting mistake.

The funds have since been returned.

As Minnis contributed to the debate yesterday evening, he said Davis gave an empty mid-year budget communication filled with political rhetoric.

As Minnis read from a recent editorial, which negatively characterized the prime minister’s remarks toward the NGO on an accounting mistake, Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears said Minnis’ conduct was inappropriate in accordance with House rules.

He took issue with the Killarney MP quoting the editorial article, which contained what he said were offensive words toward another member, the prime minister.

He said Minnis was attempting to circumvent the rules by not adopting the article.

He added that had Minnis adopted the article, he would have been in violation of the rules.

Minnis continued with his contribution, promoting Sears to ask the chair to intervene.

He said he was “hiding behind the quote” and it ought to be withdrawn or struck from the record.

St Anne’s MP Adrian White defended Minnis.

He asked whether Sears had asked the newspaper, a document of public record, to withdraw or apologize for the comments.

The back and forth continued for several more minutes.

When the deputy chair eventually asked if the Killarney MP planned to withdraw, he said: “No.”

Sears rose again and invited the Chair to rule on the matter.

At one point, Davis said his previous statements of the former prime minister were attacks against his “gross incompetence” as a leader.

He stressed that he had no issue with any NGO, and there would be no discussion had Minnis done his job as prime minister.

The comments were subsequently struck from the record.

Responding to Davis, Minnis said his administration did the “Lord’s work” in feeding Bahamian families and he could not understand why Davis would attack the men and women who volunteered their time, and “answered to the call of service”.

“The government has little to show for its time in office,” Minnis said of the Davis administration.