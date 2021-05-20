LET LOOSE: Fully vaccinated guests free to roam Baha Mar properties

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Fully vaccinated guests checking in to Baha Mar’s hotel brands will not be required to take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test after check-in and can move freely throughout the resort destination immediately, it was recently announced.

Unvaccinated guests will continue to undergo a complimentary rapid antigen testing upon their arrival, however.

The resort destination has welcomed the government’s announcement that visitors traveling to The Bahamas who are fully vaccinated and have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempted from COVID-19 testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said: “We commend the decision by the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation of The Bahamas to adjust the initial testing requirements for vaccinated travelers and offer our full support behind this initiative.

“Through our testing protocols, alongside the ‘Travel with Confidence’ program, we are determined to provide the safest vacation experience possible in the Caribbean as we work together to rebuild the travel and hospitality industry around the world.”

Effective May 1, 2021, international visitors traveling to The Bahamas from other countries who are fully vaccinated and who have passed the two-week immunity period will be exempted from testing requirements for entry and inter-island travel.

Vaccinated travelers still need to apply for the Bahamas Travel Health Visa and will be required to upload proof of vaccination, such as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or government-issued vaccine record card.

They will not need to provide a negative-19 RT-PCR test result prior to entry, submit to rapid testing mandates or complete the daily health questionnaire during their stay.

The government of The Bahamas is currently only accepting vaccines by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca.