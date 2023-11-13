LET JUSTICE PREVAIL: PM addresses Nygard sexual assault convictions

November 13, 2023 Jose Etienne
NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Prime Minister Philip Davis, while commenting on a recent court ruling that found Fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault, asserted Monday morning that justice must prevail in any instance where there are alleged incidents of assault against women.

“Any exploitation of young women and girls is abhorrent. I have daughters, I have a wife, I have a mother, I understand these issues and so for me, let justice prevail and let justice be done,” he said.

He also shot down assertions in the political arena which suggested that Nygard was solely a friend to the Progressive Liberal Party. “He had friends on all sides of the political divide as far as I am aware,” he asserted.

