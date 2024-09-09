Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Less talk, more action demanded from opposition on crime

0
SHARES
19
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe says Shadow National Security Minister Shanendon Cartwright from the Opposition Free National Movement needs to “stop talking foolishness,” as he fired back at Cartwright’s criticisms that The Davis Administration has failed to bring “real legislative tools or impactful policies” to curb crime.

Cartwright slammed government on its handling of the crime spree in country hours after a brazen killing on Friday morning rocked the capital.

A man, said to be in his 40’s, was ambushed and killed by three (3) gunmen in front of his wife and children.

Munroe charges that opposition officials need to “stop talking so much and be a part of the solution by doing more, by encouraging people to do more.”

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should driver’s education and vehicle safety be added to the general education curriculum?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture