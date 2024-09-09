Less talk, more action demanded from opposition on crime

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — National Security Minister Wayne Munroe says Shadow National Security Minister Shanendon Cartwright from the Opposition Free National Movement needs to “stop talking foolishness,” as he fired back at Cartwright’s criticisms that The Davis Administration has failed to bring “real legislative tools or impactful policies” to curb crime.

Cartwright slammed government on its handling of the crime spree in country hours after a brazen killing on Friday morning rocked the capital.

A man, said to be in his 40’s, was ambushed and killed by three (3) gunmen in front of his wife and children.

Munroe charges that opposition officials need to “stop talking so much and be a part of the solution by doing more, by encouraging people to do more.”