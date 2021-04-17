LESS TALK AND MORE ACTION: Activists calls for gang violence to be addressed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Two community activists today called for authorities to take a stand to address the long-standing issue of gang violence in the country.

Their comments follow the Jerome Avenue Massacre, which police speculate was due to gang violence. The blood bath claimed the life of six and left two in hospital.

In a press conference, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, said: “We understand that these individuals may have been involved with these rival groups, but we want to make sure that there is going to be no retaliation. We are not going to allow that tonight or tomorrow or the following days onward.”

Author and life coach Dr. Carlos Reid said: “Gang violence has not [seen an uptick]. The war was never over. This is an ongoing war because we never addressed the situation from a systematic standpoint.”

Reid said: “We know based upon the names that was put forth, they were basically persons that were very respected in the certain element that we are talking about.

“So, we definitely could expect some retaliation,” he added.

According to police reports, 54 percent of last year’s murders were the result of a “retaliation and conflict” motive.

Reid said young men’s participation in gang violence is a learned behavior that must be taken away.

“A lot of things we’ve been teaching in our schools, is a waste of time. It’s past time now for conflict resolution and anger management to be incorporated into our curriculum,” he continued.

“When you look at the grade point average in our schools, we have a failing rate at about 80 percent. But the recidivist rate at the Bahamas Department of Corrections stands at about 77 percent.

“So, this says ‘that if I go to prison, there’s an 80 percent chance that I could become a career criminal, but if I go to school, there is an 80 percent chance that I will not get a good education’ we need to turn this around.

“And if we turn that around, we will change the school system and change the prison system,” he said.

Khandi Gibson, founder of Families of All Murder Victims (FOAM) said although she is not a fan of speaking on an individual’s lifestyle, her major concern is that the souls of those who are murdered, get right with God.

She claimed the increasing participation in gang activity is a direct result of society’s rejection of young men.

“We have a lot of our young men being pulled to the gangs and that is the only place that accepts them.

“I told somebody yesterday, three places that accept our young men easily is Fox Hill prison, the gang, and the grave. They can come any day or hour and they will be accepted voluntarily,” she said.

This after a recent spate of shootings and murders were linked to gang activity in March.

“To those young men, the streets will feed you and the streets will bleed you,” she said.

Gibson made it clear that young men should steer clear of gang activity.

“If anybody is contemplating, joining a gang, the only outcome of that is the grave or jail,” she said.